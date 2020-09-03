“I need my freedom” – Cubana Chiefpriest set to leave Cubana group amidst reports of disrespect to boss

Top celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the reports going viral on social media that he has left the Cubana group.

The celebrity barman took to his official Instagram page to verify the news, adding that he deserves his freedom.

A blog site called Gistlovers reported that the issue between the celebrity barman and his boss Obi Cubana started when the barman assaulted a lady in an event in their Owerri branch on August 23 and it did not go down well with the boss.

According to the blog site, Cubana Chiefpriest insulted his boss Obi by pouring drinks on him, adding that Obi has now unfollowed the celebrity barman and also decided to take legal action against him.

In what seems to be a reaction to the online reports, the celebrity barman said that he has served so well and he deserves his freedom. According to him, he wants to start his own bar and he does not think that it should cause a misunderstanding between him and his boss.

Read his full statement below:

“A child is meant to grow to be greater than the father/master, why you come dey vex? #CelebrityBarMan Nobody can do it better than me. Am doing destiny, am doing the will of God, I have served so well and learnt so much. I did so well that history will never forget, I need my freedom, I have to do my own. E no suppose cause fight nah, well is still love. Forever on this side, May God protect and keep us.”