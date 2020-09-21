‘I Need A New Car’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na Informs Car Dealer

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones says that she is living the dream as she informed her car dealer that she will needing a new whip.

The mother of one, who claimed that she joined the Big Brother Naija reality TV show to sell her name, shared a photo of herself via her Instagram page on Monday.

In the photo, Ka3na could be seen looking classy while sitting comfortably in a luxury ride.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star captioned her post with the words;

“This Is The Dream

By the way I need a new car”

See her post below: