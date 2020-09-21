‘I Need A New Car’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na Informs Car Dealer

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones says that she is living the dream as she informed her car dealer that she will needing a new whip.
The mother of one, who claimed that she joined the Big Brother Naija reality TV show to sell her name, shared a photo of herself via her Instagram page on Monday.
In the photo, Ka3na could be seen looking classy while sitting comfortably in a luxury ride.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star captioned her post with the words;
“This Is The Dream
By the way I need a new car”
Read Also: Dele Momodu Hosts Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Erica At His Pent House (Video)
See her post below: