“I love you dad, without you there would be no me” – Yul Edochie celebrates father, Pete Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to pen down great words of love and appreciation for his father, Pete Edochie.

Sharing a photo of his dad, Yul Edochie lauded him for laying the foundation of the man he has become. He also prayed for more life, happiness and fulfillment for his father.

In his words;

“The Last Don! I celebrate you everyday Daddy. Chief Pete Edochie. You laid the foundation for the man I have become today. I learnt from the Best, you. Without you there would be no me. May God give you more life, more happiness and more fulfilment. I love you Dad!”