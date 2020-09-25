‘I Love Kwam1’, 2baba Reveals

Veteran Nigerian musician, 2baba, has revealed his love for veteran Fuji artist, Kwam1 also known as K1 De Ultimate. Kwam1 had shared a video of himself performing on stage with his live band at a recent event on Twitter.

“Omo Alade Alaafia“, Kwam1 wrote as caption.

Retweeting the post, 2baba writes:

“I love me some Kwam1”

The award-winning Afro-pop/Afro R&B musician, who recently celebrated his 45th birthday, has also declared love for fast-rising singer, Omah Lay.

“Abi Una just dey pretend say, una no know say, OMA LAY too bad !!! Na my junior brothers Charles and franky introduce him music 2 me. I don dey STAN am. !!!!!!“, he wrote.

See his posts below: