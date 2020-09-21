‘I Look At You And See The Rest Of My Life In Front Of My Eyes’ – Ike Onyema Tells Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyema penned a heartwarming message to his girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

Mercy had taken to her Insta-story to post a screenshot from the video chat she had with her man.

The couple decided to catch up via Face time since they are apart.

Ike, who is finally returning home after spending the weekend in Imo state, re-shared the screenshot along with a romantic caption which reads;

“I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.”

Read Also: ‘I Need A New Car’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na Informs Car Dealer

See his post below: