I knew that I would become great in Nigeria – Tolanibaj speaks on leaving America

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolanibaj, who grew up in America, has spoken on why she decided to relocate to Nigeria.

TolaniBaj exited the popular reality show and she speaks with Legit.ng on her time in the house among other things.

In the interview Tbaj answered a question that had been on the minds of a lot of people which is about why she decided to leave America and come back to Nigeria.

According to the young lady, she felt that Nigeria was the perfect place for her to become a boss and that she knew she would be great in the country.

Tolani said that she had always dreamt about becoming a boss and that she did not see herself building anything in America from start to finish.

In her words: “I moved back to Nigeria because I want to be a boss, I’ve always dreamt about being a boss. I did not see myself building anything in America from start to finish. It was only Nigeria that I believe that if I want to have a house, I can build it myself, if I want to build a brand, its Nigeria that I can start from scratch and be somebody and I just always knew that it was Nigeria that I would become great.

I got connected to people quickly, people ready to work with me, people ready to build something with me. So I’m just like I can come here, leverage on it and become someone successful so I took the chance, took the risk and here I am today.”

Also in the interview, Tolani spoke on her relationship with Prince. She revealed her love for chocolaty men and added that Prince was someone she could have a conversation with about many interesting things.

Tolani also said that she does not blame her eviction on her team because they kept her in the house till week six.

She also said that she did not really have a strategy in the house except to be herself and to sell her brand.

See the full interview below: