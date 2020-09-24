I hope we can support a presidential candidate in the next election, the way we supported BBNaija’s housemates — Samklef

Popular media personality, Samklef recently took to his social media page to advise Nigerians who are actively voting their faves in this year’s Big Brother Naija to maintain the same energy when it comes to voting in the general elections in 2020.

His post on twitter reads ;

I hope say next presidential election, we go nominate one person to support fully even if na independent candidate. We go run am like we did for Laycon and others, and even set up a go-fund me account to assist his presidential bid.

Since our politicians don fail us, let’s nominate and sponsor our candidate by ourselves and run the campaign like we did for the big brother contestants.