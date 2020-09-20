‘I Hope My Upcoming Album Brings You Joy’ – Singer Peruzzi

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has taken to Twitter to share some details from his upcoming album titled ‘Rum & Boogie’. The Afro-pop artist tweeted thus:

“I hope this album does it for you; I hope it brings you pure joy & happiness”

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW musician, whose real name is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, released ‘Lagbaja’ on August 6.

In 2018, Peruzzi released his debut EP titled ‘Heartwork’. His next EP was released in 2019 and it is titled ‘Huncho Vibez Vol. I’. He later released another three-track EP in 2020 titled ‘3 EP (A Playlist by Huncho)’.

According to reports, the album ‘Rum & Boogie’ will be released before the end of the year.

See Peruzzi’s tweet below: