“I hope he is not into drugs”- Fans express worry over new photo of phyno

A recent photo of Nigerian rapper and songwriter Phyno has raised concerns among fans on social media.

According to some of his fans, he looks so skinny with many of them pointing to drugs as the cause of his sickly look.

A fan identified as Hahnemann O Emmanuel on Facebook asked; “I hope my favorite rapper is not into drugs?”

See other reactions below;

Khqlid Bilqi said; He look like a newly endorsed bush baby. Ahhh who stone me

Francis Loius Anyaks sais; If only him go gym up small… Na world class model we dey see do. My man be looking like Jidenna

Ivyson John II said; Are you sure he has not been dealing with some kinda hard drugs recently??

Neutron Nicklaus said; You all saying, he looks like Jesus or trying to play Jesus role in a movie, have any of you seen Jesus before or u think d guy that played Jesus role in that old movie is the Real Messaiah?

Izuchukwu Onyebuchi said; Phyno be looking like low budget Jesus Christ

Adugun Ayodele said; Bros go and act Zee World.