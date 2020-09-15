BBNaija housemate, Laycon says he has not recovered from Erica’s disqualification.

Laycon said this on Monday night during a conversation with Trikytee.

According to him, Erica’s disqualification is one moment in the house that made him really sad.

“The major thing I’ve not gotten over is Erica’s eviction.

“I have not recovered from her disqualification,” Laycon added.

Laycon added that he also misses Praise and Kiddwaya in the house.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the Lockdown house after flouting several house rules.

The night before her disqualification, Erica uttered some derogatory words to Laycon and threatened to kill him.

However, after her disqualification, she disclosed that she does not hate Laycon.