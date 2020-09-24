“I Have Never Received Bribe All My Life” – Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said he has never received bribe all his life.

Magu made this claim yesterday, September 23 2020, while testifying before the Justice Ayo Salami panel probing allegations of corruption against him.

Speaking further during the probing, the suspended EFCC boss said anyone who claims he had ever given him bribe should step forward before the panel to testify against him.

Magu was responding to allegations that he allowed a suspect, Hima Aboubakar, a Nigerien National to escape from justice.

As aired by Channels TV and reported by PM News, the suspended EFCC boss had opened his defense on Monday to clear corruption allegations against him.