“I have learnt to use my head more than my heart” – Erica speaks in new interview (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has spoken up about her experience in the Lockdown house and what it taught her.

In a brief interview with Dele Momodu, Erica talked about the lessons she learnt from Big Brother’s house and how she’s grateful for the platform.

Erica said after she got disqualified from the house, she understood that it’s better to work with her head sometimes, not her heart.

She admitted that she allowed her emotions get the best of her during her stay in the house. She expressed her happiness about being part of the BBNaija platform, and for her fans who stood with her, despite her attitude in the house.