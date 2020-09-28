I had to steal my friend’s laptop in 2017 – Rema

Nigerian superstar, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema has revealed that he treated a friend bad in 2017.

The “Dumebi” crooner said he stole his friend’s laptop because he really needed to prove people wrong about his mother who was pregnant as at that time.

He revealed that he was the only man in the house and with his mom expecting a baby, he really had to steal the gadget.

“Eric, Sorry I stole your Laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it.” , he tweeted.