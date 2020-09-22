“I had the most peace when I went off social media for 3months” – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has announced her decision to go off social media to end the year.

In her recent tweet, the delectable actress recounted how she went off social media for three months and how she enjoyed her time off in peace.

In her words;

“Went off social media for almost 3 months last year. The most peace I’ve had. Travelled with my baybay, did fun things, took very few pictures, spent a lot of time in the presence of God, had some of the most important meetings of my life and none of it is online. I get to keep it for me. The best. Infact I should go off again to end the year”.