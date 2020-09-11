I had my child through Caesarean section because I couldn’t wait to meet her — TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as TBoss has revealed circumstances that surrounded the birth of her daughter.

In an Instagram Live session, the mother of one narrated how she had to choose between becoming a mother and continuing with the ‘celebrity lifestyle’ and how she had to bring out her baby before the due date because she couldn’t wait to meet her.

She said, “I had the choices of being a mother or continuing with this celebrity lifestyle and I thought about it for a nanosecond and said I was going to be a mom. I was like, I wasn’t even thinking about it, everything else could go, I don’t care. I want that baby.”

She went on to narrate how she had her baby saying, “I had my child through Caesarean, CS. I actually brought out my child twelve days earlier because I couldn’t wait. I wanted to hold her in my arms. I wanted to see and kiss her. I just couldn’t wait any more. I was too eager, plus I some horrible Braxton Hicks and some reactions that made the doctor advise we bring her out, just in case.”

On who her baby’s father is, TBoss replied saying it will remain private as those who ought to know, know already.