‘I Had Butt Reduction, Not Enlargement’ – BBNaija’s Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has caused a stir online after she opened up about her recent liposuction surgery.

The reality TV star denied enlarging her butt as she mentioned that she reduced the size instead.

Khloe made this known after a fan reached out to her to get information regarding the hospital she visited to get her body done.

The reality TV star decided to use the opportunity to clear the air.

Taking to Snapchat, she revealed the surgery was about losing some fat in her butt area and not about adding.

However, her statement didn’t sit well with fans especially those who are conversant with her body shape before she underwent the surgery.

See the post below: