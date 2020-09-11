“I find my wife sexy when she is praying” – Nigerian pastor reveals

A Nigerian pastor has started a discussion on social media, Twitter after revealing that he find his wife sexy whenever she prays.

The pastor continued saying he always can’t wait for her to come discuss with him after the prayer.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren who is the lead pastor of Celebration Church International in Lagos, made this known on his official Twitter account yesterday, September 10th, 2020.

He wrote that he finds his wide sexy whenever she prays.

See what he wrote below;

“Confession. I find my wife very sexy when she’s praying. Imagine me winking at her as she tries to maintain her focus and resist the urge to burst out laughing. Madam, after talking to God, come and talk to me.”

See some reactions to his statement below;

@MaziChikaOkeke: A lot of people would hail you but truth be told this isn’t prayer. If you have so much time in prayer to observe your wife’s sexiness then you aren’t truly praying. What truly prays while in his heart waiting to jump into sex with d wife. Let prayer time b wat it is Pastor.

@NSYCAN: Close your eyes while praying to avoid distractions.

@MaziC_C: As it should be.