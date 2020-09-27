‘I Feel Beautiful When I Do Braids’, Tiwa Savage Shares Sultry Photo

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-R&B singer, Tiwa Savage, took to her Twitter page on Saturday night to share a sultry photo of herself with the caption:

“I feel a different type of beautiful when I do braids”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Koroba’ crooner was heavily criticized by a Twitter user who feels she has been relegated due to the arrival of newcomers in the music industry.

The mother of one replied the user that she is just hustling to achieve her dreams, adding that she will work harder.

Read Also: Reekado Banks Features Wizkid, Tiwa Savage On Upcoming EP, ‘Off The Record’

Also, former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, alias Bam Bam, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself singing ‘Koroba’. The reality TV star revealed in the caption that she loves the song.

See Tiwa Savage’s Twitter post below:

See the photo below: