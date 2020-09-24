‘I Dumped Footballer Adebayor For Constantly Humiliating Me Online’ – Ex-BBA Winner, Dillish Matthews

Big Brother Africa season 8 winner, Dillish Mathews, has finally revealed why she broke up with Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Namibian beauty made this known during a question and answer session on Instagram.

A fan had asked the reality TV star if Adebayor had cheated her on her.

Reacting to the question, Matthews stated that it is no one’s business and they didn’t cheat on each other.

However, the reality TV star disclosed that she dumped the footballer because she was tired of being humiliated by him on the internet.

See the exchange below: