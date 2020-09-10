‘I Don’t Need To Buy Influencers; I’m Their Leader’, Tacha Brags

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has bragged about herself on Twitter. In a subtle shade, the reality TV star says she is their leader.

Tacha has been trending on Twitter since her disqualification from the show last year. A fan with the handle @Snezzy15 tweeted:

“Tacha doesn’t need to buy influencers to trend even Hut Fc knows that they can’t compete with us that’s why they call us keypad warriors we are the baddest #TachaHasTitans”

Read Also: I won’t let pain turn my heart ugly — Reality Tv Star Tacha

Tacha retweeted and wrote:

“you meant to say ‘THERE LEADER!’ #TachaHasTitans”

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur recently sent some gifts to Tiwa Savage and this got the singer very impressed and pleased with her.

See Tacha’s tweet below: