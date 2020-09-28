I Don’t Have Anger Management Problems: Erica

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim recently had an exclusive interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa at Rhythm 93.7 FM Lagos.

During the interview which was aired live on Instagram, the reality TV star debunked claims that she has anger management problems as she disclosed that the only reason she is seeking help is for the purpose of becoming the best version of herself.

When asked how she relaxes herself mentally, she said that she has been staying away from social media since she got out of the Big Brother Naija house.

Read Also: “I’ve been depressed for days” – Actress, Ini Edo cries out as she suffers skin damage (Video)

Watch the video clips HERE and HERE.