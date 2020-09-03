“I Don’t Hate Erica” – Samklef Says After Being Dragged For Sharing Leaked Information

Music producer turned blogger, Samklef, is currently being dragged on Twitter for sharing a screenshot of a chat.

This comes after Big Brother 2020 housemate, Erica confessed that she was intimate with her love interest, Kiddwaya during their stay in the Head of House lounge.

In the chat shared by the music producer, a person alleged that a Multichoice worker informed him or her about how Erica had sex with Kiddwaya for over 2 hours and he also proceeded to deposit the produce of his male organ in her mouth.

The person claimed that the sex scenes couldn’t be aired on the channel.

Tweeps proceeded to blast the music producer for sharing the information, knowing full well that it could affect Erica’s chances of winning the game.

Reacting to the backlash, Samklef shared another post in which he pointed out that he doesn’t hate Erica because he can’t even create a human being.

See the post below: