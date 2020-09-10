”I don dey depressed for days now” – Comedian Broda Shaggi writes after a twitter user said he isn’t funny.

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian and actor, Samuel Perry, better known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ has taken to his social media page to react after a twitter user opined that his comedy skits weren’t funny.

Recall some days back, a twitter user said the comedian’s skits are not funny and are too long and unnecessary.

The Twitter user identified as Irunnia went on to suggest he should consider acting full time, adding tha the comedian will be better as a full time actor than a comedian.

Broda Shaggi has now offered a response and he jovially claimed he became depressed because of the tweet.

The comedian took to twitter to share ;

Abeg I no too sabi use twitter o, one guy say I no funny some days ago, I don dey depressed for days now. Wetin I do the guy, this small comedy hustle wey I hold say make I use chop, feed my family, you still won scatter am. Bro’s Abeg na. Love you.