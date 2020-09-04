‘I Do What’s Best For Me’: Mr P

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has disclosed that he always does what is best for him.

The award-winning dancer and entertainer took to Twitter to share a write-up that reads thus:

“You’re going to piss a lot of People off when you start doing what is best for you!”

He captions the cryptic message thus:

“100 on this table… I do me!”

Information Nigeria recalls the musician had fired back at a fan who requested for a reunion of P-Square. He replied the fan that he makes more money as a solo act. This implies that he is unwilling to reunite with his twin brother, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy.

See his Twitter post below: