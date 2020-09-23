‘I Do Giveaway, But It’s More Privately’ – Soso Soberekon

Popular entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon, has revealed that he does giveaways but he makes them private.

The governorship aspirant took to his Instagram story to engage his followers by telling them to ask him any question and he will answer.

The first question he was asked is what is his greatest fear. He replied that poverty is his greatest fear.

The second question thrown at him is how did he get this far. He replied that hard work and loyalty has brought him this far.

The third question asked him why he never does giveaways. His reply reads:

“I do, but I give more privately”

See his posts below: