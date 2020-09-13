‘I Dey Live My Life, Man Dem Turn Am To Shoot On Sight’, Davido Throws Another Shade

Nigerian singer, Davido, has tweeted a cryptic post about his life. The award-winning Afro beats star took to his Twitter page on Saturday night to write:

“I dey live my life, man dem turn am to shoot on sight.”

This tweet is rumored to be directed at Burna Boy, whom many believe initiated the beef as a result of his Instagram post that Davido is a successful artist only because his father is wealthy.

The superstar DMW artist recently released his highly anticipated single, which is also his first official single of the year, ‘Fem’.

‘Fem’ became the fastest streamed Afro-beats song on YouTube by amassing 3 million views in just 24 hours.

See Davido’s tweet below: