“I dated Laycon for five years, suffered with him and fed him with my money, he promised to marry me” – Nigerian Lady writes

A Nigerian lady has narrated her alleged experience with Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon.

According to her story, she dated Laycon for five years and during those years, she hustled and suffered with him to make ends meet.

She also claimed that she usually feeds him with her own money since he wasn’t buoyant enough to cater for the both of them.

Narrating further, she said Laycon promised to marry her, but after waiting for five years, money wasn’t forthcoming and age was no longer on her side, so she had to get married to another man.