‘I Curse The Day He Was Born’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie Blasts Daddy Freeze (Video)

Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, has blasted popular broadcaster Daddy Freeze over the latter’s remarks about Bishop David Oyedepo.

The video that captures Pastor Ibiyeomie as he refers to Daddy Freeze as a “half-cast born by a Somalian” is being circulated on social media.

Also, Pastor Ibiyeomie says that he can tolerate being insulted but he cannot tolerate his “daddy” (Bishop Oyedepo) being insulted.

In Ibiyeomie’s words:

“The day I hear him insult Oyedepo again, I will deal with him. Oyedepo may not talk but you can’t be alive and be insulting my father. Who gave birth to him? Does he look like a Nigerian? Who gave birth to him? That’s a Somalian. Oyedepo may not talk o but I can’t be alive and you’ll be insulting my father. I curse the day he (Daddy Freeze) was born.”

See the full video below: