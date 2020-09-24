‘I Can’t Survive 3 Days Without Swallowing Amala’, Singer Omawumi Says

Nigerian singer, Omawumi has revealed that she can’t survive for three days without swallowing amala, eba, semo, wheat, poundo or the likes. The award-winning talented singer, songwriter and performer made this known on her official Facebook page.

She also shared photos of herself eating amala while on the set of popular television series, ‘The Johnsons’.

Her post reads:

Read Also: What I Want For My Birthday – Singer Omawumi

“Fun Fact: I can’t survive 3 days without Swallowing Amala/Eba/Poundo/Wheat/Semo etc A special thanks to the Cast and Crew of @officialthejohnsons. You made me feel so special… Make una call me again, I go come! @chineduikedieze @charlesinojie @adaameh @babyscienceofficial please help tag more”

See her post below: