'I Can't Stay With One Person' – Bobrisky Speaks On Open Marriage

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has sent tongues wagging over his recent post on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the crossdresser recently bragged about how he is building a home worth millions of naira.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Bobrisky shared his thoughts about ‘open relationships’.

The crossdresser first asked how ladies are able to stay committed to one man as he mentioned that he can’t do it.

The self-proclaimed male Barbie said he wants to have an open marriage because he doubts if he can stay committed.

The crossdresser has already deleted the post from his feed.

See screenshot of the post below:

The crossdresser’s post
The crossdresser’s post

