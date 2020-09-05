“I Can Speak English Fluently, I Am Not An Illiterate” – Real Warri Pikin

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin has stated clearly that she is not an illiterate, slamming the ideas of people who believe she can’t speak good English.

According to Warri Pikkin during an interview with The Punch, she said, she attended a high institution and can speak very good English.

“Childbirth gave me all my curves; it was after I had kids that I gained weight. I have never been shy of my curvy body. I love it and I have also been working on it so that I can be fit. I have been experiencing knee pains lately and that’s why I’m keeping fit. The plan is not to go skinny because I still love to be a ‘thick madam.’

“I am a fan of originality because I know that if you are original, you will do things effortlessly. Many people do certain things to stay relevant and it works for some of them. It also depends on your personality and the version of yourself that you’re selling. For example, I cannot present myself as a sexy person so much so that I will start wearing skimpy things and twerking online. My followers will be shocked because my brand does not depict that. But for some people, that is what resonates with them.

“Some people don’t know I can speak English fluently because of the way I speak ‘Warri Pidgin.’ Some people are also surprised that I went to school, let alone am a graduate. For example, I recently posted a throwback photo of when I was a corps member and I received some funny comments on Instagram.’’

This is what she said, when she was asked whether her husband was cool with her work.

“My husband does not caution me against any of the contents that I churn out. I’m really a 100 percent tomboy and it doesn’t bother him.

“And as for me, a celebrity is not proud because he or she is famous. Unfortunately, I hear people say that about me. I know that I have not changed; people need to understand that once you become popular, you don’t change; you grow. There are some things that you won’t see them do anymore.”