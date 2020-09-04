I asked him to send me “ordinary N2 million” and he is yet to call or text back – Ifu Ennada narrates how she got a man off her back

Former Big Brother housemate, Ifu Ennada has narrated what she did to get a man off her back.

In an Instastory post she shared, Ifu Ennada said she told the man who has been disturbing her since 2018 to send her “ordinary N2 million.” She added that he is yet to call or text back.

“So one baba has been disturbing since 2018 – true story

To get baba off my back I simply asked him to send me ordinary 2million Naira

Baba has not called or texted me in over a week now

Shey love never finally kill baba like so? Yeye dey smell”, she wrote