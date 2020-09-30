‘I Am Tired Of People Telling Me What To Do’- DJ Cuppy Rants On Instagram (Video)

Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Instagram handle to rant about people that have formed the habit of telling her how to live her life.

The celebrity disc jockey recalled how a Twitter user told her that she is too rich to be wearing the kind of wigs she wears.

In her words;

“I am tired of people telling me what I should do, telling me what I shouldn’t do. Someone actually tweeted that Cuppy you are too rich to be wearing the wigs you wear. I am like, you know what? I am sorry, I am a human being. I get to do whatever the beep I want. You know why? Cause its my life, its my head, it is my hair. If I don’t want to wear wigs, If I want to wear wigs, it doesn’t matter.”

Watch the video HERE.