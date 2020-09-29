”I am somebody who does not like to force things” – Dorathy reveals why she did not date Prince, Brighto

First runner up in the just concluded Big Brother Nigeria season 5, Dorathy has identified two housemates she would have had a relationship with in the reality show.

Dorathy told Ebuka in an interview on Monday that she bottled up her feelings for Prince because she did not want to ruin their friendship.

She also explained that although she also likes Brighto, she did not pursue a relationship with him because there was a triangle with Wathoni.

Dorathy said ”I am somebody who does not like to force things, that is why I removed myself from the situation when Wathoni was involved with Brighto.

”I kind of had feelings for Prince in the first week. I stylishly told him that you know when you meet somebody and you like them but you realized that they will make a nice friend, that was him.

”I feel if I had developed that feelings for Prince, we would not have had the strong friendship we have now. I cherish our friendship so much, it is beautiful.

”I also don’t think a relationship with Prince would have worked out because he was in a pyramid.”

When asked why she was always camera conscious and what she would do differently, Dorathy said, ”I was trying to find my angles. I was looking at the camera to find my angles. I won’t do anything differently in the house.”