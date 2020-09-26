‘I Am Just An Artiste Hustling To Achieve My Dreams’ – Tiwa Savage Replies Critic

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage delivered the perfect response to a Twitter user who dissed her album, ‘Celia’.

The Twitter user, @draker_VD wasn’t impressed with Savage’s latest project and he decided to share his thoughts.

@draker_VD wrote;

“Tiwa savage released her over hyped album CELIA played a gender victim on it, told us the album was going to change narratives about her career only for all to turn out mid. Tems new EP has reached no1 on Apple music Nigeria with the album charting no1 also.”

Reacting to tweet, another web user mentioned that Savage will block him for criticizing her work.

The critic went ahead to reveal that the singer had already unfollowed him on the micro-blogging site.

To the surprise of many, Savage responded saying;

“I am not fighting you, I’m just an artist hustling to achieve my dream. I’m grateful I’ve been doing this for years. I don’t mean to hurt you but I appreciate your criticism, I’ll work harder. Love you though”

See the exchange below: