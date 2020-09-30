I am attracted to Nengi not because of her nyash but because she has sense – Laycon (Video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon has revealed what attracted him to former BBNaija housemate, Nengi.

The rapper revealed via an Instagram Live session that he is attracted to the model because she is intelligent and smart.

The duo became closer towards the end of the show and and this must have prompted a fan to ask Laycon about his relationship with Nengi. Laycon then disclosed that Nengi was instrumental in tasks, that she is beautiful, wonderful and has more to offer than her body.