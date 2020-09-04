‘I Am A Work Of Art, Uniquely Designed To Do Exploits’ – Mercy Eke Declares

2019 BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke shared a stunning photo accompanied by words of positive affirmations to inspire other women.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star captioned her post with the words;

“I am a work of art, uniquely designed to do exploits. And every day I wake up, I put all excuses aside and put my best foot forward, bringing the best version of me to the table every single day. The famous Picasso said “there are two types of women -Goddesses and doormats. Which are you?

I am a goddess and goddesses don’t live basic lives neither do they make excuses. So my beautiful ladies I charge each and every one of you to break forth from all boundaries and reign as the goddess you have been destined to become!”

See her post below: