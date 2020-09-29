Huge Laycon fan, cuts off the dreadlocks he’s had for 10 years to celebrate Laycon after he was crowned winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show

Pageant director, Santiago, who is a huge Laycon fan, has cut off the dreadlocks he’s had for 10 years to celebrate Laycon after he was crowned winner of the 2020 Edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, on Sunday September 27.

Santiago who is a strong ”Icon,” had promised to cut off his dreadlocks if Laycon emerges winner of the BBNaija Lockdown show.

He kept to his promise as he took to his Instagram page on Monday September 28, to share a video of him at a salon cutting off the dreads which he’s had for 10 years.