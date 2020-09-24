How my mother was mocked for having two children – Lepacious Bose reveals

Nigerian comedienne, Lepacious Bose, has revealed how it took long for her parents to have children after marriage. The humour merchant took to her Instagram page to celebrate her parent’s golden jubilee wedding anniversary

The funny lady noted that after her mother had given birth to two children for her father, people still treated her mother in a strange manner and mocked her, ‘as if having two children was next to barreness.’

She wrote: When my mum decided to wear her dress from @everywomanshop her husband/boyfriend went to change to his old school suit. Our laughter and begging did not deter him. He wore this suit last in 1995 and when @nanachops322017 and I told him it was old school he replied that, “of course, that is why am wearing it.”

“Infact he told the photographer and Friday that the suit was older than them so they should keep quiet and respect his suit. I couldn’t stop laughing when he was calling strange names of shops where he got the shirt and the tie. This particular photo session was hilarious and such a joy to watch. My mom just kept teasing him.

“Oh! what a marvelous God, to be friends with your spouse is a blessing in old age. These are my biggest blessings, my source of thanksgiving. To still look at each other like that even over 50 years of marriage is amazing. Yet my dad will say he is not romantic.”

She continued, “My parent’s story is a lesson in God’s faithfulness, it took years to have my brother and I, long after they were married, no child! In a world where others had 4,5,6 children my mum was treated strange and mocked (as if having 2 children was next to barrenness). She prayed and fasted for years hoping to have at least one more, it never happened (It’s funny, now having 2 children is very normal)

“Here we are at 80, contented and at peace. Nitori Oluwa seun, anu re si duro lailai am grateful Lord. Thank you Lord for my twins, they are both alive, healthy, happy and peace. My instafam I pray that your latter days will be glorious and colorful, peaceful and contented, whatever it is you pray for now God no go shame you in old age.”

