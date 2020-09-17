Hilarious! Ikorodu Boiz recreate photos of DJ Cuppy and her sister receiving #Ferraris from their father, Femi Otedola

Nigerian Online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois are at it again as they recreate photos of DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola posing on their new Ferrari.

DJ Cuppy revealed yesterday that their father, Femi Otedola took them for shopping and bought them a Ferrari. The photos went viral as Femi Otedola was trending on Twitter yesterday.

The group which is already an internet sensation have pulled another stunt as they made a hilarious replica of yesterday’s viral photos.They also used the same caption DJ Cuppy used to share the photos.

See their post below;