“Her little fingers stole my heart” – DJ Xclusive welcomes baby girl, Avery

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Rotimi Alakija, professionally known as DJ Xclusive, has welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Avery.

The proud father took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and express his joy about the birth of his daughter, Avery Alakija.

Sharing a loved up photo of himself and beautiful Baby Avery, DJ Xclus disclosed that her little fingers stole his heart away.

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter”, he wrote.