Heartbroken Content Creator, Maraji reveals that her longtime boyfriend recently dumped her for another girl (Video).

Popular Instagram comedienne and content creator, Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji, has taken to her page to reveal that she’s was recently left heartbroken as her boyfriend of two years recently dumped her for another girl.

Maraji literally broke down as she was telling the story and she said it has been an extremely tough month for her because it happened last month.

She further stated that people have been extremely supportive of her through the painful period and she’s gradually getting over him.