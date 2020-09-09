He looks amazing when he isn’t wearing anything – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia, reveals an interesting fact about him

Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is without a doubt, one of the best dressed Nigerian media personality but his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has revealed a more astonishing fact about him.

A fan earlier took to micro-blogging website, Twitter to praise the media personality for his dress sense but it was his wife, Cynthia’s reply that got people talking.

The fan had tweeted ;

Ebuka is actually the best dressed Nigerian celebrity. Clothes sit perfectly on him and he looks lovely in anything.

Cynthia, in her reply, pointed out the more ‘perfect dressing’ she preferred.

Her reply reads ;

He also looks amazing when he isn’t wearing anything.