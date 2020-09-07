He is one of the reasons I stopped going to church’ – Nigerians react to video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie attacking Daddy Freeze for ‘insulting’ Bishop Oyedepo

Nigerians have taken to social media to react after a video of Salvation Ministries head pastor, David Ibiyeomie circulated showing him slamming ace Radio broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, for “insulting” Living Faith Ministries General Overseer, Bishop Oyedepo.

In the video which was shot during the last service of the church on Sunday September 6, Ibiyeomie, who grew up as a pastor under Oyedepo, explicitly warned Daddy Freeze to stop insulting Oyedepo or he will deal with him.

The visibly angry Ibiyeomie also called Freeze a bast*rd, and said the OAP is from Somalia and has no father. Ibiyeomie further placed a curse on the day Freeze was born. He added that he is going to get Freeze arrested if he continues insulting his ‘daddy’ Oyedepo.

“You can’t have a father and insult a father. He also said ‘no right thinking son will sit down and watch someone insult their father’ Ibiyeomie said.

Nigerians have now reacted to the video. See some reactions below.