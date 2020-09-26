Having 6-packs at a certain age is an act of irresponsibility – Man reveals

By
Information Nigeria
-

Director General of Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, Sam Hart, has said that having six packs at a certain age is an act of irresponsibility.

Sam Hart took to his twitter account to make the disclosure saying it is irresponsible at a certain age and a certain responsibility.

“At a certain age and with certain responsibilities, 6-Pack is actually a sign of irresponsibility.” he tweeted.

