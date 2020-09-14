Governor Ikpeazu Denies Asking Resident Doctors To Forfeit Salary Arrears

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has denied allegations that he asked resident doctors in the state to forfeit their salary arrears.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, made this known on behalf of the governor in a statement on Sunday.

Recall that some days ago, the Abia State chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) alleged that the Governor asked them to forfeit their salary arrears.

Speaking further on Sunday, Chief Kalu pointed out that Governor Ikpeazu’s administration was determined to continue to support ailing state parastatals, pay workers regularly, and clear due arrears.