Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Applauds BBNaija’s Dorathy, Neo For Repping Delta State

Delta State Gover, Ifeanyi Okowa has commended BBNaija’s finalists, Dorathy and Neo for their good behaviors.

According to Okonwa, the two ex-housemates portrayed themselves as worthy ambassadors of the state as they both survived evictions and stayed out of trouble all through their stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

The governor shared photos of the former BBNaija ex-housemates via his Instagram page on Monday as he wrote;

“All of us here in Delta State are extremely proud of Dorathy and Neo, who reached the finals of the last #BBNaija competition.

Both of the former housemates survived all the evictions and avoided any significant controversies in the house — thereby portraying themselves as worthy ambassadors of our great state.

As they begin their lives outside the house, I wish Dorathy, Neo and all the former housemates the best in their future endeavors. I also ask that as new influential voices, they use their platforms to promote positivity amongst our nation’s youth.”

Read Also: “Most People Vote For Who They See Themselves In” – Korede Bello Speaks On Laycon’s Win

See his post below: