Gov Fayemi Appoints Eight New Commissioners In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has appointed eight new commissioners in the state.

He expressed that the changes were due to performance and emerging reality towards refining his government agenda.

He warned the newly appointed members of the state executive council to shun all forms of undue distractions and focus on the set goals of the administration.

Due to the reshuffling, two commissioners got sacked, namely: the commissioners for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade; and Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo.

While the Commissioner for Education, Muyiwa Olumilua, was moved to the Ministry of Investment.

Five commissioners were reappointed as Special Advisers while another one was inaugurated as a member of the state Local Government Commission.