God Used Obaseki To Fight Godfatherism, Says Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has expressed that Godwin Obaseki‘s reelection as the Governor of Edo State is the end of godfatherism.

Wike went on to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police over their conduct during the just concluded Edo governorship election.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council, made the commendation while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

INEC had on Sunday afternoon declared Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the governorship election held the previous day.

He stated that the conduct of INEC and the police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

The governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He also expressed that with all the South South Governors being members of the Peoples Democratic Party, the region can speak with one voice.