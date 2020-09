Nigerian actress, Ani Amatosero has slammed women who say they can’t date broke guys.

The content provider described broke ladies who say they can’t date broke men as goats.

According to her, these ladies say they can’t date broke men but they use office pin to hold their bra and use needle and thread to sew their under wears.

“I can’t date a broke guy, but you use needle and thread sew under ur pant if dem give you chance you go use office pin hold ur bra. Goat!” she wrote on Instagram.